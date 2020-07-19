Nepal PM's claim on Ram's birthplace protested in Dhaka

Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance organized a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the city on Saturday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



The Hindu community in Bangladesh have strongly reacted to the recent remarks of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli that Sri Ram, one of the incarnations of the Hindus, was the prince of Nepal and Ayodhya was located in Nepal."







Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance organized a human-chain cum protest program in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday.





Professor N C Bhowmik, convener of the Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee and former Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal spoke at the program as the chief guest.





He said, ''Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism and Christianity have played vital roles in the progress of civilizations. The birthplaces of Sri Ram, Hazrat Mohammad, Gautam Buddha and Jesus Christ are well-proved and determined in the history. There are no scopes to make controversies over such issues.''





Professor N C Bhowmik also talk about India's roles in South Asia and said, ''India played vital roles in establishing democracy in Nepal and in the liberation war of Bangladesh.''





Speaking on the occasion, members of Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said, the comments made by the Prime Minister of Nepal are not only a denial of the archeological evidence of Sri Ram Chandra's birthplace, but also hurting the faith of millions of people around the world.







Such a controversial statement by the Prime Minister of Nepal is not only motivated by geopolitical vested interests, but also by the nefarious conspiracy to destroy the culture, tradition, and faith of the entire Hindu community. Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance called upon Nepalese PM to come forward with unconditional apology.





Later, Hindu Dharma Suraksha Parishad, a separate Hindu organization carried out protest demonstration and human-chain program on the same issue near the National Press Club in Dhaka. The program was presided over by Swami Sangitananda Maharaj, convener of the organization.







Eminent singer Shri Manoranjan Ghosal, coordinator of URI Bangladesh Dr. Mohammad Abdul Hi; Prof. Dhirendranath Biswas, president of Bangladesh Hindu Samaj Sanskar Samity, vice president of central executive committee of Bangladesh Minority Janata Party and other important persons from the Hindu community were present at the program. The speakers said that Nepal is a Hindu Nation and their culture and customs are influenced by the Hindu religion since long.







However, all of sudden Nepal's Prime Minister comments against India and later dragging the birth place of Lord Rama into controversy has sown seeds of distrust in the minds of Hindus against the PM of Nepal. The speakers added that Nepal PM did not have the courage to make such statements on his own and suspected that there must be instigation by some invisible Major Power behind his actions.





The protestors were seen holding banners and posters criticizing the Nepal Prime Minister for mixing religion with politics for his personal interests; Nepal PM mentally unbalanced; Communist Oli wants to be a religious minded person and Dragon behind Oli; Long live India-Bangladesh Friendship. More than a hundred people participated in the program.





The controversy has arisen because on 13 July 2020, the Prime Minister of Nepal during a program at his residence on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, claimed that Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Shri Rama, is not situated in India but actually it is in Thori, a place located to the west of Birganj, Nepal.







Oli further said that Valmiki Ashram was also located in Nepal and Lord Rama was not an Indian and Ayodhya is situated in Nepal. In other words, Oli made Ayodhya a place of faith and belief of millions of Hindus around the world, a controversial subject.





Earlier on July 17, another Hindu organization, Jagrato Hindu Samaj activists had carried out a human chain program at the National Press Club, Dhaka to protest against Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's controversial statement on Lord Rama and his birthplace Ayodhya.







