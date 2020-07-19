'BD was born in exchange of blood of all communities'



Urging all to maintain communal harmony, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said that Bangladesh was born in exchange of bloods of all communities, including Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians.





He came up with the remarks while addressing as the chief guest a views-exchange meeting with leaders of all religions in Rangunia of Chattogram on Saturday.







Hasan Mahmud said, "Bangladesh was born with a green flag inlaid with a red sun. Our Bangladesh is just as beautiful today as we Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians are beautiful." He said when it comes to maintaining communal harmony Rangunia looks excellent in the district.





"We came out of the communal state system of Pakistan with the aim of getting rid of the poison of communalism forever. So there is no place for communalism on this soil of Bangladesh. Those who spread the poison of communalism are in fact the enemies of humanity and Bangladesh." the information minister said.







