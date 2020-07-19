'Flood-hit people passing tough time'



BNP has alleged that people are going through a tough time for lack of food, fresh water and medicines in the country's flood-hit areas due to the inaction of government.





Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while addressing a virtual press conference from BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Saturday.





Rizvi said, "The shortage of pure drinking water, medicines and foods has exacerbated the situation in flood-hit areas. Even, the crisis of cattle feed and baby food has reached an extreme level there.Rizvi called upon the leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies and the rich to stand by the flood victims to ease their sufferings.





"People are on the verge of deaths in the flood-hit areas as there is no step for providing them with relief. The government is indifferent and inactive to assuage the sufferings of the flood victims," he alleged.





The BNP leader also coronavirus-infected people are also passing a tough time for lack of treatment due to the government's mismanagement and failure to deal with the situation."The government is least bothered about the sufferings of the flood victims and it has no sense of responsibility for the corona patients," he observed.





