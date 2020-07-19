Quader calls for restoring patients' confidence



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has called upon the authorities concerned to bring back patients' confidence in hospitals ensuring proper health environment during the ongoing coronavirus situation.He made the call on Saturday while addressing an online regular press conference on contemporary issues from his official residence on the premises of the Parliament.





Obaidul Quader, who is also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said, ''Due to various reasons, crisis of trust has been stoked among patients towards hospitals. I would like to say that you restore people's trust in hospitals and create a good environment as patients spontaneously come to hospitals."







The minister went on to add referring to media reports that hospital authorities want to close the facilities due to scarcity of patients and said, ''At the moment, the number of patients is not little rather there are general patients too and under this circumstances, it is not any solution to keep hospitals shut down.''





Experts have warned that if the rate of infections cannot be contained now, it can reach its higher level so public gathering must be avoided during the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha, he added.







Obidul Quader further said though the government decided to keep on vehicular movement during the festival, everyone must remain alert to keep themselves safe from being infected by the deadly pathogen.







