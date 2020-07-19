6 terrorists shot dead in 24 hrs in Jammu & Kashmir



Three terrorists were killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning. The encounter was carried out in Amshipora village of Shopian district.





Security forces carried the pre-dawn operation on Saturday in Amshipora village after they received specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the forces, reports NDTV.





The gunfight took place less than 24 hours after a similar operation in Kulgam in which three terrorists, including a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad, were shot dead.





The Jaish commander killed in Kulgam was known to be an IED expert. He was responsible for a large number of attacks on security forces, including an IED attack, in the recent past, they added.





"The killed terrorists are from Jaish e Mohammed and reportedly include a Top Terrorist commander known to be an IED expert taking direct instructions from his Pakistani handlers and was responsible for a large number of attacks including many IED attempts against security forces in the recent past.







He was reportedly able to escape from 3/4 encounters, leaving behind an MO 4 American rifle in one case," police said in a statement.Three army soldiers were also injured in the anti-terror operation at the Nagnad-Chimmer area, police said.





According to a report, security forces have inputs about terrorists planning to carry out an attack on Amarnath Yatra.There are inputs that terrorists would try their best to target the yatra, but we have got our systems and resources in place to ensure that it goes on unhindered and peacefully,"







Brigadier Vivek Singh Thakur, Commander, Two Sector, said in a press conference in south Kashmir.The officer added that "systems and resources" were in place to ensure that the annual pilgrimage goes on unhindered.





