Shaheen Iqbal made Navy chief

Rear Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, NBP, NUP, ndc, afwc, psc



Rear Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal has been appointed as the new chief of Bangladesh Navy. He has been promoted to the rank of vice-admiral. His appointment will be effective for three years from July 25, the government said in an announcement on Saturday.





He will succeed the present Navy chief, Admiral AMMM Aurangzeb Chowdhury, who will be proceeding on retirement at the end of this month.According to the Bangladesh Navy website, Shaheen Iqbal joined the Navy as an officer cadet in 1980 and was commissioned in the Executive Branch in 1982. He was appointed assistant chief of the naval staff for operations in 2019.





The incoming Navy chief commanded various types of naval ships, including frigate, offshore patrol vessel, large patrol craft and fast-attack craft in his long career. He also commanded two important shore establishments of Bangladesh Navy -- BNS Titumir and School of Maritime Warfare and Tactics.





Shaheen Iqbal also served at National Security Intelligence as a director for two years from January 2011.He assumed charge as Commodore Commanding, Khulna, in February 2013 and completed his tenure in January 2015.





Shaheen Iqbal also served as staff officer operations of Commodore Commanding BN Flotilla.He was a "Blue Flag" bearer as a member of the UN Guard Contingent in Iraq from November 1997 to February 1999.

Iqbal has attended various courses at home and abroad.







He specialized in anti-submarine warfare from India. He completed Officers' Weapon Course in the School of Infantry & Tactics, International Surface Warfare Course in the US, and Combined Force Maritime Component Commander Flag Officers Course at Hawaii in the US.





Shaheen Iqbal graduated from the Naval Staff College in the US. He completed the Armed Forces War Course and the National Defence Course in the National Defence College. Shaheen Iqbal, with origins in Cumilla, was born in Dhaka.





