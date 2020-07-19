'BD might experience bad situation in coming days'



Speakers at a Webinar Seminar underscored the need for implementation the budgetary allocation in transparent way aiming to poverty reduction and employment generation. They also opined Bangladesh might experience bad situation in coming days if skilled and unskilled people are deprived of livelihood due to Covid-19.







They made the time-bound observation on Saturday in the seminar titled "Webinar on Impact of Covid-19 on Poverty and Unemployment in Bangladesh" organized by Economic Development Research Organization (EDRO).



EDRO Research Associate M Helal Ahmed Jony presented the keynote paper on the issue.







Research Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue ( CPD)- Dr. Khondkar Golam Moazzem, professor of Monash university, Australia-Asadul Islam, faculty member of Deakin university, Australia-Dr Mokhtarul Wadud, professor of Bangladesh Agriculture university, Mymensingh- Dr Jahangir Alam, banker and economic analyst - Md Mazadul Hoque, Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) research director - Dr. Mohammed Mahfuz Kabir, BARD director- Dr Md. Shafiqul Islam participated in the seminar as speakers.





Dr. Khondkar Golam Moazzem said the importance of service sector must be given considering current situation. Additional allocation of the budget for FY 2020-21 might have been applied for reduction disguised unemployment that is taking place during Covid-19, Dr Jahangir Alam said.





Dr Md. Shafiqul Islam emphasized on modernization of agricultural equipments. Besides, Dr. Mohammed Mahfuz Kabir said supply chain management is a must to transport produced goods. "We have to control coronavirus first" Asadul Islam said.







The lenders should give priority to marginal entrepreneurs in respect of selecting borrowers. Loans disbursement through agent banking might change rural economy- Md Mazadul Hoque said.





Dr Mokhtarul Wadud put emphasize on implementing budget successfully to achieve the target.Associate professor of economics department of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University and executive director of EDRO - Md Tanjil Hossain, chaired the session.









