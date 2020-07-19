Radhika trolled for flouting norms



RadhikaApte has been spending quality time with her husband and Avant-Garde violinist and music composer Benedict Taylor in London. The couple recently stepped out to have a sumptuous Indian food at an eatery, and the actress also posted a picture with the restaurant chef Surender Mohan, thanking him for great service.







Although, the picture has irked her followers, as the Andhadhun actress is seen sans facemask. "What better than to come out of lockdown and eat at the restaurant Surender Mohan, the chef and your staff were too generous and kind.Can not wait to revisit with friends soon.







Big thank you! (sic)," she wrote in the caption alongside the picture, in which she is also seen flouting the social distancing norm. While London's medical officer for health has not made it compulsory for anyone to wear masks, the social distancing factor was still missing. "





Hey where is the mask and shouldn't you be following the same norms of social distancing and setting up the right benchmark for millions of followers? (sic)," commented one of her fans on her social media handle. Others were a bit reckless and ended up calling her names as well.



