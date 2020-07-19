Poppy did not change her name for Bobita



National Film Award winner actress Poppy did not change her family name, which was given by her parents, after becoming heroine in the film. To respect internationally renowned Bangladeshi film actress Bobita. In the film arena, it is a common matter that while starting career in movie many actors have to change their original or family names to keep requests from the directors and producers.





In case of Bobita, her real name was Poppy but when she started her acting career she had to change her real name to keep request from noted cameraman Afzal Chowdhury. From viewers Poppy became 'dream girl' Bobita to many viewers and film-lovers. Poppy was earlier informed about the real name of Bobita.





For this reason, after becoming 'photo-beauty' Poppy worked in a drama by her original or family name. When Poppy started acting in film despite having many requests to change her original name she did not change it to keep respect to Bobita.





While talking in this regard Poppy said, "Bobita Apu is my favorite actress and she is also a respected person to me. I got many opportunities to work with her in films. Before starting acting in movie, I was fan of her acting. For this reason, I read all the news of her in newspapers with keen interest.







I knew Bobita Apu's real name is Poppy. For this reason, when started acting in film despite having many requests I did not change my family name due to respect to Bobita Apu. Later when I worked with her she informed my family name Poppy. She became happy to know this. From that time she loves me so much. I am also delighted that Poppy is the common name of Bobita Apu and me."





During lockdown staying at her home in Khulna for last four months Poppy did not return to Dhaka due to corona pandemic. For this reason, despite having schedules to work in two or three plays or telefilms for Eid Poppy could not take part in the shooting. "If I would alive I can work in good story based projects in future Inshallah. Right now I think it is safe to stay with family at home. Therefore, my parents do not want as I work during corona," Poppy also said.



Leave Your Comments