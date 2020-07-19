Apurba, Tisha now in 'Politics'!



Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Tanjin Tisha, the popular pair of the small screen, have acted in numerous plays together. In that continuation, the pair wrote their names in 'Politics'.







Now the questions have been arising by the fans, did their favorite duo is involving with any party or will they run in the next election? - in reality, the two have acted together in a play titled 'Politics' directed by Sanjay Samaddar based on the story of Ishtiaq Ahmed. The two are currently staying at their home due to coronavirus.







However, the shooting of the play was completed before the coronavirus was detected in the country. Apurba will be seen playing the role of 'Azad' in the play. On the other hand, Tanjin Tisha will be seen in the role of 'Nandita'. According to the producer, the drama 'Politics' will be aired on a private television channel on the coming Eid.

Leave Your Comments