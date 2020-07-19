Pori Moni in 'Mukhosh'



Iftekhar Shuvo has received a government grant for the 2019-20 financial years. However, after receiving the grant, the director said that the name of the film will be changed. The changed name has been titled as 'Mukhosh'. With that, the director released new news.







He said that Pori Moni has been finalized as the lead actress for the film. The director himself confirmed the matter of Pori Moni acting in the film. However, who will be the hero, has not been finalized yet. That is the surprise for now. The audience will have to wait a while for this surprise to unfold. The names of the rest of the artistes will be finalized in a few days.





Regarding the finalizing of the film, Pori Moni said, "I am fascinated by the story. So after hearing the story, I agreed unanimously. This is a film being made with government grant. I hope it will be something really good." Due to the corona virus, it is not possible to make the film, said the director. Besides, the team is not going to the shooting floor due to the virus.





They want to start shooting in November or December. Iftekhar Shuvo will write the script of the film as well as direct it. The film is being made under the banner of Bachelor.com production. The director himself is also playing the role of producer.





"It's a dream project of mine," the director said. He added, "Being able to shoot the film with government grant is a big achievement for me. I hope I can give some great gifts for the audience."





