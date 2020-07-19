

National Film Award winning actor Chanchal Chowdhury has already started acting in special dramas for the upcoming Eid. On the other hand, Shahnaz Khushi has recently started shooting again after a long hiatus of four months from July 16.







Chanchal Chowdhury and Shahnaz Khushi are acting together again in the sequel of the popular drama 'Noshu Villain Ashol Villain' directed by Sagar Jahan. As usual, the drama is composed by Brindaban Das. The shooting of this seven-episode serial is going on at a shooting house in Pubail near the capital for airing on ATN Bangla next Eid.





Chanchal Chowdhury has played the title role in the drama. Chanchal Chowdhury said, "Honestly, we are shooting in a state of panic because a fear of corona always works in the mind. It is very difficult to act like this with this fear. In the midst of all sorts of problems we are continuing to shoot. But this time, I think the story of the drama will be much more enjoyable to the viewers."





Shahnaz Khushi said, "After a long four months, I started taking part in the shooting last Wednesday. I never felt so helpless before the shooting started. We have to shoot with so much risk for the audience. If the audience likes the drama, our efforts will be successful. I wish blessings to all so that all the members of the artist family can work from healthy to good."





Meanwhile, Chanchal Chowdhury said that next Eid he will be seen in two seven episode dramas of Shamim Zaman and Masud Sejan. He will also be seen in two dramas by Hanif Sanket and Golam Sohrab Dodul.





