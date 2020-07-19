Saif Sporting Club's transfer ban lifted

Bangladesh Premier League team Saif Sporting club. -Facebook



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Saturday confirmed Saif Sporting club's transfer ban on new player registration for Bangladesh Premier League has been lifted after Saif SC fulfilled all economic responsibility giving the fine of three foreign players.







According to BFF press release, as per the communication of the Secretariat to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, by means of which the parties concerned in the above mentioned cases of subject-reference were informed of the closure of the relevant disciplinary proceedings against the Debtor, the club Saif Sporting club, as all economic responsibilities had been fulfilled.







In this context, and taking into account the foregoing, FIFA requested BFF the transfer-ban imposed against the club Saif Sporting club, relevant to the case of subject-reference, to be lifted and BFF accordingly lifted the transfer-ban.Earlier FIFA imposed a transferring ban on Saif Sporting Club which failed to pay the fine in stipulated time after three foreign players filed separate complaints to the FIFA against Saif SC over the payment complication.





It was the incident of two seasons back when three foreign players came to Bangladesh to give trial to play for Saif Sporting Club. But the Club could not contain the standard of playing of the three players and send back without registering which triggered the problem between the two sides over the payment.





Following the incident, three foreign players Macko Viliam (Slovakia), Sava Gardasevic (Montenegro ) and Goran Obradovic (Serbia) lodged complain to FIFA and the FIFA disciplinary committee gave three separate verdicts in favor of three players in between March 13-23 imposing fine of near about U$ one lac to Saif SC. There was fine supposed to pay within a month through BFF to FIFA since the verdict announced, but Saif failed to pay the fine in the stipulated time.





The upcoming join Joint Qualifiers round two for FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in October and November. According to the new schedule proposed by AFC, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan India and Oman on October 8, November 12 and 17 respectively while meeting Asian champions Qatar in their lone away match on October 13.





Although the date is final, the time and venue of the match have not been finalized yet. Bangladesh will play three of the four matches at home. The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has been asked to confirm the schedule and venue of the match. Bangladesh will host Afghanistan on October 7. Captain Jamal Bhuiyan will play his fifth match at home. Although the venue is not final yet, it is known that Sylhet is preparing to host the match.







However, no official announcement has been made yet. Bangladesh's only away match against Qatar will be held on 13 October. Besides, Bangladesh will play India and Oman at home on November 12 and 16 respectively. The federation has been asked to confirm the venue and schedule of the last two matches by July 31.

















