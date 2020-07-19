National cricketers set to return to practice today

Bangladesh senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim during batting practice. Bangladesh national cricket team did their last practice in March. -BCB



Bangladesh national cricketers are all set to return to practice from today after four months home lockdown. Their personal practice is starting in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.





The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur has reopened on Saturday to host cricketers' individual training where left hand opener Imrul Kayes has finally returned to individual practice at SBNCS after being under house arrest for 4 months due to coronavirus.





"My practice will begin from day after tomorrow (Monday) as per schedule. Of course it was a boring time to stay at home. How many days can you spend at home doing gym without a game? It definitely feels good to start practicing with that in mind." Imrul told a Bangla online on Saturday. A total of nine cricketers will use the facilities and the venues of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) across the country to begin their individual training.





The board confirmed that Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mahadi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan and Syed Khaled showed their interest to use the ground for their practice session as per BCB rules.







Those nine players will train at four venues-Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Mirur, Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) and Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna.





The BCB has also released a schedule of their training time for the next seven day. All of the players will train individually at different time and train will include just batting at indoor center and running at gym.







Batting at indoor center will be available just in SBNCS while the players' activities will be limited to just running and gym in Sylhet, Khulna and SBNC hosted its last cricket activity on March 16 when a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match took place. Since then, the venue was fully locked due to the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.







Batsman Mohammad Mithun, wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and fast bowler Shafiul Islam will train at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today from 9 AM to 12 PM. Imrul Kayes will join the training session from Monday.





Fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed will practice at Sylhet. All-rounder Mahadi Hasan and wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan will practice at Khulna while Nayeem Hasan will train in Chattogram.





The BCB has already made every facility in the venues ready for the players, said Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan. "Players will start their individual training session in Dhaka and outside of Dhaka from Sunday," Akram Khan told the BSS on Saturday.





"We have already prepared a schedule of the training for every individual. They have to follow all kind of health rules and maintain the social distance while practicing. We have limited the activities of the players to just running and batting in indoor center in the first phase. Later we'll allow every kind of practice session gradually."





Akram further said that they are not still encouraging players for outdoor training session right at that moment."We are not encouraging them because risk is still there. But the players are interested for the practice session in stadium. Therefore we decided to reopen the venues for them," he remarked.





Cricketing activities in the countries remain stopped since mid March following the outbreak of COVID-19, a deadly virus that left the country stranded almost. Some of the players and officials including former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Apu were contracted the virus before recovering fully.





BCB previously postponed the Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20 after the first round following the nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic back in March 16.





