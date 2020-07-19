US records 60,207 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours





The United States on Saturday recorded 60,207 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.





That put the total number of cases in the US, the nation hardest-hit by the global pandemic, at 3,698,209, the Baltimore-based university said at 8.30pm (0030 GMT Sunday).





Another 832 deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 139,960.





The latest numbers capped a week which saw the US set records in new cases for three consecutive days, topping out at 77,638 infections recorded on Friday.





The country has seen a resurgence of cases in the so-called Sun Belt, stretching across the south from Florida to California.





In Texas and Arizona, authorities are bringing in refrigerated trucks to cope with the body count.





The surge in cases has prompted some states to backtrack on loosening their anti-virus restrictions – or to reinstate tougher measures. - AFP

Leave Your Comments