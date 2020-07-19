PM’s cash assistance for the poor: 56 relatives of UP chairman on the list!



Allegations have been raised that 56 relatives of a union parishad chairman in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria have got enlisted on the list for the government's cash assistance meant for the poor.





Bringing allegations of nepotism and irregularities against Kajal Chowdhury, chairman of Noagaon Union Parishad in the upazila, several deprived poor people lodged a written complaint to the upazila nirbahi officer on July 16.





According to the complaint, over fifty relatives of Chairman Kajal Chowdhury under Ward No. 4 of the union got enlisted for the government’s cash assistance of Tk 2500 each of 50 lakh poor families hit by the coronavirus pandemic. But the relatives of the chairman are financially well-off.







Payel Hossain Mridha, a resident of Noagaon village and member of Brahmambaria Zilla Parishad, said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided cash assistance to the poor people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Kajal Chairman has included the names of his affluent relatives and followers in the list with an ulterior motive.”





Sarail Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaz Rafique Uddin Thakur said, “It is unfortunate that UP Chairman Kajal Chowdhury has committed a misdeed by including his well-off relatives in the list, which has put a noble initiative of the government in question.”





UP Chairman Kajal Chowdhury said, “There are over 400 voters in my clan, most of whom are poor. I have enlisted them in compliance of rules. Some of them have already got Tk 2500 each. The mobile numbers of the remaining beneficiaries have been corrected and they will get the money soon.







Upazila Nirbahi Officer ASM Mosa said, “I have got a written complaint from some poor people against Noagaon UP Chairman Kajal Chowdhury. A two-member probe committee has already formed. No anomaly in preparing the list of the government’s cash assistance for corona-hit poor people will be tolerated.”





It is mentionable that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on May 14 launched the disbursement of over Tk 1,200 crore cash aid for 50 lakh poor families hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Under the cash assistance program, each family will get Tk 2,500 cash aid through MFS providers so that they get the money directly.





Leave Your Comments