03:12 PM, 19 July 2020

Man, daughter go missing in Sunamganj boat capsize

A man and his three-year-old daughter went missing when a boat sank in Shoitankhali Haor in Dharmapasha upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Those went missing are Samal Uddin, 25 and Tanjina, 3 of Halikanda village in upazila.

The incident took place around 8 pm when the boat carrying six people sank in the haor during storm, said Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Dharmapasha Police Station.

Four people managed to swim ashore while Salam and his daughter remained missing.

The divers from local fire service conducted a salvage operation but failed to trace them till 9 am on Sunday morning.


