Lightning: Causes and things to do





In the novel "Putul Nacher Itikotha" written by Manik Bandyopadhyay, when the scene of Haru's death was read, I was shocked. The cause of death described as "Mockery of the sky God" is lightning, which is a regular natural disaster in our country during the rainy season. Although the past says that the incidence of lightning in this country is higher in April, May and June, we do not see any signs of lightning reduction this year even in the last half of July. Unexpected thunderstorms have exacerbated our suffering as the country has been going through Cavid-19, launch sinking, suicide, healthcare fraud, economic downturn, and so on.





Last year, lightning took away 246 fresh lives in this country. On June 4 of this year, 25 people died in a lightning strike on the same day. At this time in the middle of the rainy season, there are reports of deaths due to lightning in each and every week. From 1990 to 2016, more than 3086 people lost their lives in lightning strikes. Of these, 1225 died who were engaged in open field or land harvesting. More than 250 people have been killed in lightning strikes in the last six months of this year. An average of more than 114 deaths a year from lightning strikes is certainly a matter of concern.





According to experts, the increase in air temperature is the main reason behind lightning. There is a correlation between the increase in temperature and the increase in lightning. When the temperature rises one degree, the thunderbolt increases tenfold. Although the incidence of thunderstorms is high in Bangladesh from March to June every year, due to the continuous rise in temperature, it is affecting the entire monsoon season through July.





Many people have no scientific idea about lightning. The extra charge of electricity is stored in the clouds of the sky and once it falls to the ground with a loud noise and becomes inactive by combining with the opposite charge, this is lightning. Due to the imbalance of the atmosphere and global warming, the atmosphere heats up and comes in contact with water vapor, which turns into ion particles, increasing the rate of lightning.





It is estimated that the number of deaths due to lightning is higher in rural areas than in urban areas. The main reason for this is the unawareness of the people of the village. They don't have to worry about when or how lightning strikes. They are also very indifferent about the weather forecast. In spite of the scattering of black clouds in the sky or the darkness all around, farmers and fishermen run with agricultural equipment or fishing nets to the field or to the river. They are not afraid of lightning in the barren field.





The roar of the clouds in the sky becomes futile to awaken the slightest fear in their chests. They mostly take shelter under a nearby tree. But it is beyond their comprehension that this place is unsafe for them. Many farmers continue to work on the land without caring about anything. In both cases they are struck by lightning as people or trees are much higher than the plains. On the other hand, the residents of the city take the opportunity to take shelter under the roof of shops, houses, offices or any other building on the side of the road whenever they can sense the possibility of lightning. As a result, the number of deaths due to lightning in the city is negligible.







Lightning is on the rise due to deforestation and installation of mobile phone towers everywhere. Although we seem to blame natural causes for lightning, we humans are no less responsible. Desperate deforestation and the emission of harmful gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) from vehicles and factories are contributing to global warming.





In our country, the number of deaths due to lightning in haor areas is high during this rainy season. Fishermen, passengers or tourists who go fishing in the areas are easily hit by lightning as there are no trees in the vast body of water. As there are no houses or buildings in the mile after mile haor areas, the people working in those areas are not getting the opportunity to take shelter anywhere in the moment despite their desire.





As a South Asian country, Bangladesh has more lightning, but the South American country Venezuela has the highest. The country has a history of 300 days of lightning out of 365 days in a year.





The first step in protecting ourselves from lightning in the future is to focus on controlling global warming. Everyone should be active in planting trees regularly to prevent air and environmental pollution. If we need to cut down trees for special purposes, we should have the mentality of planting at least five saplings against each tree. Thus the next generation is expected to get the benefit.





When the sky becomes dark with thick black clouds and lightning starts to flash, we have to move inside the house instead of in the open wide desert. Earthing should be done through copper wire during construction of houses. In villages or towns, betel, coconut, date or palm trees can be planted behind the house, on either side of the road, on the edge of the pond or in the open; because according to meteorologists, these tall trees protect homes and people from lightning. A couple of years ago, the government planted one million palm trees across the country which is commendable. A person injured in a lightning strike should be treated immediately without fear.





Researchers at the Meteorological Department, however, are trying to make a scientific prediction at least an hour before the lightning strike. Everyone should pay attention to the bulletin of the Meteorological Department in the interest of their own safety. "Lightning safety zones" can be set up so that farmers who have been working for a long time in vast wetlands or open deserts can come to a safe place in a short time. Mobile phones should be avoided during lightning strikes. At this time, all electrical appliances, including televisions, refrigerators, or ACs, should be turned off and disconnected from electrical sockets.







Moreover, we should refrain from touching the grill made of metal used in the verandah at this time. Metal water faucets in the kitchen or toilet should also be kept away from other metal pipes. It is best to keep the ears of children closed with both hands until there is a sound of lightning. This will protect the hearing of the children from the loud noise and will also protect them from mental stress and fear. It is good for the farmer, fisherman and other people or passengers to be aware of the weather forecast announced by the Meteorological Department before leaving the house.





Sometimes, thunderstorms are noticed in our country in October or November after the monsoon. Meteorologists advise taking shelter under brick-built houses during lightning and staying at a safe distance from plants or electric poles or lines. They are urging the use of plastic handled umbrellas and electrically conductive rubber shoes during lightning strikes instead of metal handled umbrellas.











The writer teaches English at Ishakha International University.

The writer teaches English at Ishakha International University.

