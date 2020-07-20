Behind India-China tussle over Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -Getty





China and India have been making the best of their efforts to expand their influence on Bangladesh in recent times. Geopolitical experts who work on international affairs seem to be highly interested in this matter. Two organizations based in the United States and Australia have published two articles on the tussle between China and India over Bangladesh. East Asia Forum, an Australian institution has published an article titled "China and India's geopolitical tug of war for Bangladesh".







World Politics Review, another American organization has published an article titled "Why India and China are competing for better ties with Bangladesh." There are references to Bangladesh's ties with India and China, business relations, security cooperation, Bangladesh's politics and elections in both the above articles.





Bangladesh has better ties with India in terms of history, politics, cultural and religious issues. India comprehensively cooperated with Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. Many Indian soldiers got killed while fighting for Bangladesh's independence. Nearly twenty million Bangladeshi refugees took shelter in India during 1971.





On the other hand, China opposed Bangladesh's Liberation War. China recognized Bangladesh after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Forrest Cookson and Tom Felix Joehnk have stated in their article that both China and India want to expand their commercial ties with Bangladesh.





China exports goods worth 16 to 17 billion dollars to Bangladesh annually while China imports goods of only 75 crore dollars from Bangladesh. Bangladesh's trade deficit with China is 11.01 billion dollars. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Bangladesh in 2016 and announced to aid Bangladesh with 24 billion dollars.





On the other hand, India exports goods of nearly 8 billion dollars to Bangladesh per year. Bangladesh exports goods of 1.25 billion dollars to India yearly. This information was conveyed at a seminar of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI). The informal trade between Bangladesh and India is presumed to be worth 2 to 3 billion dollars. India pays approximately 15 crore dollars as financial aid to Bangladesh every year. India also plays a very helpful role as far as its bonds with Bangladesh is concerned.





Both China and India are interested to invest in the railway sector of Bangladesh. Both these countries intend to construct deep sea port in Bangladesh too. India's coal-fired power plant near Sundarbans in Bangladesh is facing some environmental challenges.





China is one of the largest providers of military instruments, arms and ammunitions for Bangladesh. India wants to catch up with China in this regard.





India has broad cultural influence on Bangladesh. Kolkata plays a big role from this perspective. At least one lakh Bangladeshi students pursue higher studies in Indian schools, colleges and universities. China does not have much cultural impact on Bangladesh. China has established a center named Confucius Institute in Dhaka where Chinese language is taught.







Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is the largest opposition front in Bangladesh. BNP was in power from 2001 to 2006. BNP has better ties with China while India has warmer affiliations with Awami League.







The Bay of Bengal lies in the middle of the competition between China and India over Bangladesh. Bangladesh seeks cooperation from both India and China to resolve the Rohingya crisis. Geopolitical observations suggest that Myanmar is directly backed up by China. China wants to invest in the economic zones of Myanmar's Rakhine province. Foreign affairs scholars have implied that the Rohingya influx from Myanmar into Bangladesh is a trick played by China.





Some foreign affairs analysts express the opinion that China and India do not have to get entangled with any sort of conflict over Bangladesh. Both these countries can have good ties with each other in this respect instead of becoming rivals. For example, the United States has increased its alliance with India while America has friendly relations with Pakistan for a long time. China and India do not want one another to build up any naval establishment on the Bay of Bengal.





The Indian government sees Bangladesh as an important neighbour for political, national security and religious reasons. Bangladesh is a transport corridor to India's northeastern states and a vital alternative route to the vulnerable Siliguri corridor that in the past has been threatened by China's military, isolating all of northeast India. India also fears that Islamic fundamentalism and jihadism in Bangladesh may spill over the border.









China's broader program of developing influence throughout Asia through trade, finance, military cooperation and soft power includes Bangladesh. Bangladesh is the world's seventh most populous country and the only one bordering India (except Bhutan) where Chinese influence is not dominant.





Both countries' main influence over Bangladesh is in the area of trade - both run huge current account surpluses with Bangladesh.





China exported US$16-17 billion worth of goods to Bangladesh (once official data is adjusted for massive under-invoicing) and imported only US$750 million in 2016-17. China's foreign assistance to Bangladesh amounts to about US$1 billion a year and a large US$24 billion lending program, promised by China's President Xi Jinping during his visit in October 2016, is only just getting underway.





Bangladesh's current account deficit with India is at least US$12 billion. India exports about US$8 billion worth of goods to Bangladesh (once adjusted for under-invoicing) and imports just US$260 million. Informal trade is in India's favour by US$2-3 billion, with remittances by Indians working in Bangladesh estimated to be around US$2-4 billion. India's annual disbursed foreign assistance to Bangladesh amounts to US$150 million.





India and China are offering large sums of money for infrastructure projects in Bangladesh. Both are promoting large railway projects (low return investments that will do little for Bangladesh) and both are keen to get involved in building a deep-sea port in Bangladesh. But none of these projects are making much headway and efforts to build big coal-fired power plants have thrown up significant operational and environmental risks. So far the rivalry in infrastructure investment has produced limited tangible outcomes, with Bangladesh the loser. And India's and China's manufacturing and energy investments in Bangladesh remain extremely low despite promising intentions.





China has long been the main supplier of military equipment to the Bangladesh armed forces. India is trying to catch up, but the Bangladesh military procurement office remains skeptical about the quality of Indian military hardware.





In the realm of culture, Indian influence in Bangladesh is overwhelming. The two countries share a common language and Bengali culture is still centered in Kolkata. At least 100,000 Bangladeshis attend school in India and universities in the two countries entertain close links. For its part, China has established Confucius Institutes in Bangladesh that teach Chinese language and scholarships are available for Bangladeshis to study in China. Chinese commercial influence and general presence in Dhaka and Chittagong (a major port city) are rising steadily.





India's memory of the rule of the pro-Islamic and pro-Pakistan Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from 2001-06 shapes its thinking on Bangladeshi politics. Under the BNP Islamic militancy thrived and insurgencies in India's northeast received Bangladeshi support. India would be appalled if any party other than Sheikh Hasina's Awami League were to rule Bangladesh.





The view from Delhi is very short term: the strategy is to keep the Awami League in power while trying to block growing Chinese influence. China, on the other hand, is playing a long game in Bangladesh and it balances its relations with the ruling Awami League and the anti-Indian, pro-army BNP.





The Rohingya refugee crisis has also made clear that China and Bangladesh are only fair-weather friends. China is blocking the UN Security Council action to move against the genocide or ethnic cleansing by the Myanmar government, which Bangladesh sees as an unfriendly act.







China and India will do their best to edge each other out in their battle for influence in the Bay of Bengal and will try to exploit an economically weak Bangladesh. But they are likely to fail as Bangladesh continues to play hard to get and plays them off against each other.





Going forward, changes in trade policy might have the biggest impact on the giants' respective influences in Bangladesh. For now, India is doing all it can to block exports from Bangladesh, while China shows no signs of letting Bangladesh exports enter Chinese markets. Both countries allow massive under-invoicing of their exports to Bangladesh - violating WTO rules - and withhold far more funds from Bangladesh's exchequer than they offer as loans.





But China, which is far richer than India and whose economy dwarfs India's, has an advantage on trade. If it were to open its economy to billions of dollars of imports from Bangladesh, the balance of power in Bangladesh would shift decisively in China's favour. Indian Foreign Secretary, Vijay Kashev Gokhale, visited neighboring Bangladesh in April 2018 for meetings on issues ranging from Rohingya refugees to the sharing of water supplies. New Delhi and Dhaka also signed a memorandum of understanding to build an 80-mile oil pipeline that would allow oil to be exported to Bangladesh. India's efforts to deepen ties with Bangladesh are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious "neighborhood first" foreign policy initiative. In an email interview, Michael Kugelman, the deputy director of the Asia Program and senior associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, discusses the state of Indian-Bangladeshi relations, how they fit into Modi's regional agenda, and why China is "the key obstacle" to strengthening ties.





The India-Bangladesh relationship is in a fairly good place today, and it has improved significantly in recent years. One major convergence between the two governments has been counterterrorism; both states are very tough on terror and are not afraid to crack down hard on it.





There are certainly irritants. These include the Rohingya issue. New Delhi is uncomfortable about the security implications of so many Rohingya refugees from Myanmar being housed across the border in Bangladesh. There are also tensions over a water-sharing agreement for the Teesta River, which flows from India through Bangladesh. Dhaka has pushed for finalizing the accord for years, and New Delhi is on board, too. However, in India, water is a state issue, meaning local state governments must sign off on trans-boundary water deals. The state government in West Bengal has balked for years at signing the accord. But perhaps the biggest irritant in India-Bangladesh relations is the deepening inroads in Bangladesh being made by China, New Delhi's core strategic rival.





One criticism about Modi is that he has attached a bunch of catchy slogans to new policies, but hasn't really made substantial progress in pursuing those policies. The "neighborhood first" policy, which is meant to boost New Delhi's relations with its neighbors, is an example. It has good intentions: One of its first manifestations was Modi's decision to invite Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Modi's inauguration in 2014. However, since then, the India-Pakistan relationship has faltered and is currently mired in a nasty stalemate. Even India's relations with its best friends in South Asia have suffered hiccups. In Nepal, for example, the two countries got into an ugly spat over accusations that India was blocking the delivery of goods into Nepal. Meanwhile, India hasn't been able to stop China from deepening its footprint and influence in New Delhi's backyard, from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and many places in between.





Perhaps the most sobering indication of the failure of "neighborhood first" is India's decision over the past two years to use South Asia's chief regional organization, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, or SAARC, as a way to undercut Pakistan. In 2016, India managed to get several SAARC countries to agree to boycott an annual SAARC conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad. Pakistan had no choice but to cancel the summit. There's nothing neighborly about using a regional forum for cooperation to turn your neighbors against each other.









Bangladesh is really the exception to the rule when it comes to the "neighborhood first" policy. This is one country where the Modi government has been able to make major strides in deepening relations with a key neighbor. In recent weeks alone, top officials from both countries have met multiple times and concluded a number of agreements. For India, which worries that it's slowly being pinned down and encircled by China in its own backyard, its deepening relationship with Bangladesh is an important strategic achievement.





One of the less-discussed avenues for potential cooperation is energy. India and Bangladesh have quietly pursued a series of energy deals that can potentially bring big benefits to both countries. These include an arrangement for India to use transit facilities and the electricity grid in Bangladesh to provide energy supplies to India's impoverished northeast. Another deal involves India providing electricity to Bangladesh in return for Bangladesh providing internet bandwidth in India's northeast. Additionally, very preliminary discussions are underway for an electricity-sharing mechanism between India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. These energy deals can bring more goodwill to a relationship already demonstrating a fair amount of growth.





The key obstacle for the India-Bangladesh relationship moving forward is China. Beijing is bent on deepening its influence and investments in Bangladesh, and Dhaka isn't about to shoo the Chinese away. For New Delhi, that's reason for concern.





The question is, Can India's relationship with Bangladesh deepen at the same time that China's does? Ultimately, the China factor need not be an insurmountable obstacle. New Delhi is no stranger to pursuing deep partnerships with countries that court India's rivals. The U.S.-India relationship, for example, continues to expand even as Washington maintains a workable, albeit shaky, relationship with Islamabad. In due course, there's reason to believe that New Delhi will be pragmatic, accept that Dhaka will continue to seek Chinese capital and investment, and keep working to build more cooperation with Bangladesh. Of course, it will be easier for New Delhi to accept a deepening Chinese footprint in Bangladesh if it receives assurances that the footprint will be strictly economic in nature-with no Chinese plans, for example, to construct naval facilities off the coast of Bangladesh. And on that count, we don't see India being reassured anytime soon.





Bangladesh's outreach to China likely has more to do with the demands of economic expansion and energy consumption than with any tension with India, still one of Bangladesh's closest allies.





"India likely understands that, even if Dhaka moves closer to China, this is really for economic and energy reasons more than for anything strategic," said Kugelman. "Bangladesh will continue to value its relationship with India no matter how it pursues its relationship with China."





India continues to cooperate with Bangladesh on energy development while Indian experts frame Chinese investment in Bangladeshi power plants as a potential threat to India's national security.





"China already has significant investment in the energy sector-as does India," Saha told The Diplomat. "It is very important for Bangladesh to keep both countries happy by providing the same business opportunities for Indian and Chinese companies that have vested interests in Bangladesh."





If Bangladesh manages to exploit the balance of power between China and India without falling into either's sphere of influence, Bangladeshi executives and officials could still find themselves reaping the rewards of Chinese- and Indian-fueled economic development for years to come. The more the two world powers compete with one another over the energy industry, the more Bangladesh benefits.





"The projects won't generate much direct employment since they will likely use Chinese workers and materials," said Lewis. "But Bangladesh will benefit greatly from an improved power supply."





Last year, Bangladesh could generate as many as 16,000 megawatts of electricity, but the South Asian country will need to produce 34,000 by 2030 to sustain its current rate of economic growth. Bangladeshis may have to rely on China to fulfill this expensive requirement.





"Bangladesh will benefit from the construction of Chinese-funded power stations in a few ways," said Saha. "The energy produced by Chinese power stations is cheap, and China can repay Bangladesh indirectly by offering assistance in international affairs and at the United Nations in particular. China can also provide Bangladesh cheap products in exchange for the chance to do business in Bangladesh."





With the second-largest economy in the world and a seat on the UN Security Council, China has the capacity to provide Bangladesh diplomatic and financial support that few of the South Asian country's other allies can afford. Whatever the risks of accepting Chinese investment in power stations and opting to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, the rewards for Bangladesh appear substantial, and China, a world power with money to spare, likewise stands to gain from tying itself to Bangladesh.





"If the power stations run well and are affordable for Bangladesh to maintain, they amount to a win-win," Kugelman said of the South Asian country's economic and energy policies. "Bangladesh expands its power supply while reaping the benefits of Chinese capital and technology" he concluded.





Compiled with information from BBC, East Asia Forum and World Politics Review by Ispeta Iqbal Priyanka, The Asian Age.

