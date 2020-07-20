Worldwide waffling





John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, has died.







He was 80. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis' passing late Friday night, calling him "one of the greatest heroes of American history.""All of us were humbled to call Congressman Lewis a colleague, and are heartbroken by his passing," Pelosi said.









Leeds United have been crowned champions of the second-tier Championship after third-placed Brentford lost 1-0 at Stoke City in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday (July 18).





Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday after second-placed West Bromwich Albion's loss at Huddersfield Town guaranteed a top-two finish and Marcelo Bielsa's side now have an unassailable five-point lead with a game in hand.







Stoke took the lead in the first half when Sam Clucas' shot from range was parried by goalkeeper David Raya into the path of striker Lee Gregory who scored with a tap-in. Brentford, who needed to win to keep their hopes of automatic promotion in their own hands going into the final day of the season, remained third - a point behind West Brom.









Two days after a judge granted Hayden Panettiere a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who now faces felony assault charges, the actress is speaking out.







In a statement posted to Twitter Friday, Panettiere wrote, I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again.

















"The Old Guard," starring Charlize Theron, has made Netflix's list of its 10 most popular original films ever and is tracking to reach 72 million households in its first four weeks. Netflix also said Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the top 10 list.







The streaming giant, which announced the milestone Friday, only provides viewer numbers for selected programs, and the numbers cannot be independently verified. "





The Old Guard," which began streaming on July 10, also stars KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.







The story, based on Greg Rucka's comic of the same name, follows a team of immortal mercenaries on a revenge mission. Netflix picked up worldwide rights to the film early last year and agreed to finance it with Skydance Media.





