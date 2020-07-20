IBCCI holds 77th board meeting virtually

IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Vice President Shoeb Chowdhury, Vice President Abhisek Das and Director Madhu P Singh are seen in the picture while other directors also participated in the virtual meeting on Sunday. -AA



India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) held its 77th board meeting virtually in the capital city Dhaka on Sunday. The participants of the meeting talked about the approval of the pending membership applications.





Nine new members were included in the meeting. Raising a relief fund for Covid 19 was also discussed. A special committee has been formed to determine the criteria and eligibility of members and directors. Annual increment and festival bonus for IBCCI staff were discussed too.





The following officials attended Sunday's virtual meeting. IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Vice Presidents Shoeb Chowdhury, Abhisek Das, Treasurer Dewan Sultan Ahmed, Director Madhu Singh, Director Mehrunnesa, Director Venugopal Pillai, Director Dr. Prakash C Saboo, Joint Secy Abdul Wahed, Hon. Secy Gen Arup Dasgupta, Director Matiur Rahman, Director Haji Mohammed Ali, Director Liakat Ali Bhuiyan, Director Robin Kumar Das and Secretary General S M Abul Kalam Azad.

