Ruler of Kuwait undergoes successful surgery

Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah



Kuwait said its 91-year-old ruler has undergone a successful surgery, without elaborating on what ails him. That was according to a report on the state-run KUNA news agency on Sunday. Kuwait has yet to elaborate what required Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to seek a previously unannounced medical treatment on Saturday. Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler underwent a surgery that required the oil-rich nation's crown prince to be temporarily empowered to serve in his place, according to a ministerial decree seen Sunday.







The state-run KUNA news agency had described Sheikh Sabah's hospitalization Saturday as "medical checks," citing a statement from the country's royal court. Several hours later, KUNA published a second report saying that 83-year-old Crown Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had assumed some of Sheikh Sabah's powers temporarily.without explaining why that was necessary.





However, a copy of the ministerial decree posted by Kuwait's official gazette Kuwait Al-Youm said the crown prince would be empowered for "the duration of a surgical procedure until the health event is over."The decree did not elaborate. Kuwait's Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Sheikh Sabah, a widely beloved ruler in this OPEC-member nation, took power in 2006 just nine days into the rule of the ailing Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. Concerns mounted during Sheikh Saad's brief reign as he was seen in public only in a wheelchair and did not speak.Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people that's slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves.





It has been a staunch US ally since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein. Today, Kuwait hosts some 13,500 American troops, many at Camp Arifjan south of Kuwait City, which is also home to the forward command of US Army Central.









---AP, Dubai





