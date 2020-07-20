Pakistan politician demands to know status of ex-TTP spokesman



The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has sought to find out the status of former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan spokesman and terrorist Ehsanullah Ehsan, who this year escaped from captivity.





"Why is he not under anybody's custody?" asked PPP's parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman, while speaking in the upper house of parliament as quoted by Dawn News. Rehman asked the government to share details of the entire episode, and asked as to who had set Ehsan free.





"He was the one who accepted responsibility (on behalf of the TTP) of Army Public School massacre in Peshawar," she was quoted as saying by Dawn News. Earlier this year, Ehsanullah Ehsan, the Taliban terrorist who was responsible for shooting Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai in 2012, had escaped from the custody of the Pakistani security authorities along with his family, reports Just Earth News.





In an audio clip, the Taliban terrorist could be heard that he escaped from the custody with his wife, son and daughter. "I am Ehsanullah Ehsan. I am the former spokesman of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and Jamaatul Ahrar. I had surrendered to the Pakistani security authorities on February 5, 2017 under an agreement.





I honored this agreement for three years, but the Pakistani authorities violated it and kept me in a prison along with my children," he alleged in the statement released to the media as reported by The News International.







"On January 11, 2020 with the help of Allah, I succeeded in escaping from custody," claimed Ehsan who as a spokesperson of the groups, would use media campaigns, social media networks and call up journalists to claim responsibility for terrorist attacks.

