Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests

Israeli police using water cannon against protesters demonstrating against PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday. -Reuters



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's graft trial resumed on Sunday after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis.





Netanyahu, the first serving Israeli prime minister to go on trial, did not attend what a spokesman for the prosecution said would be a technical discussion. His presence was not required at the session in Jerusalem District Court, where he appeared in May at the opening of the trial to deny charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.





Netanyahu, 70, was indicted in November in cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favors for media tycoons in return for favorable coverage. After clinching a coalition deal three months ago with centrist Benny Gantz, his main rival in three inconclusive elections since April 2019, Netanyahu took centre stage in ordering restrictions that flattened Israel's first wave of coronavirus infections.







But after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, high unemployment and reimposed coronavirus curbs in recent weeks, Israelis have taken to the streets in almost daily demonstrations against him, with public anger compounded by the corruption allegations. On Saturday, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators around Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence.







In Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, thousands gathered to demand better state aid to businesses hurt in the health crisis. Bribery charges carry a sentence of up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine. Fraud and breach of trust carry a prison sentence of up to three years. The corruption trial resumes as Netanyahu faces widespread anger over his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.





While the country appeared to have tamped down a first wave of infections, a hasty reopening sent infections soaring.

But Netanyahu and his emergency government - formed with the goal of dealing with the crisis - appeared to neglect the numbers and moved forward with other policy priorities and its reopening plans.







It has since paused them and even reimposed restrictions, including a weekend only lockdown set to begin later this week. Netanyahu's government has been criticised for its response to the new wave, which has seen daily cases rise to nearly 2,000. It has been slammed for its handling of the economic fallout of the crisis.





The anger has sparked protests over the past few weeks that have culminated in violent clashes with police.









---Reuters, Jerusalem





