Jute farming in decline

Farmers cultivating jute in a field in Nilphamari. -AA



Jute production has remarkably decreased in Nilphamari district due to unfavorable weather, shortage of laborers and lack of fair price the golden fiber. As the costs of growing jute are very high, farmers don't get the fair price. They count losses every year. As a result, they grow paddy, maize, tobacco, potato, and vegetables losing interest in farming jute.





While contacted with Md. Badrul Alom (Bulu), a farmer of Ramnagor union under sadar upazilla, he said, "All the villagers of our village grew jute in the past. But now we lost interest in it. It brings suffering to the villagers."







Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources said a total of 6,985 hectares of land have been brought under jute cultivation with the production during this season. The farmers cultivated jute on 8,695 hectares of land last year.







DAE agriculturist Md Obaidur Rahman Mondol recently said, "Unfavorable weather, less production, less rate of jute are mainly the causes of decreasing jute cultivation. The government should have a positive look in this respect for getting back the golden days of the golden fibers."









---Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari

Leave Your Comments