Stocks extend bearish trend as major sectors dip



Stock markets extended loss to open the week downtrend on Sunday as most of the major sectors closed lower despite higher transactions.DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went down by 18.46 points or 0.45 percent to settle at 4,050. DSEX lost 48 points in the five straight sessions. DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 12.12 points to finish at 1,356 and DSE Shariah Index shed 6.84 points to close at 938.











Turnover, another important indicator of the market, stood at Taka 2.34 billion on the country's prime bourse, which is 3.54 percent higher than the previous day's turnover of Taka 2.26 billion. Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 200 remained unchanged while 49 issues advanced and 78 declined on the DSE floor.





A total number of 54,107 trades were executed in the day's session with a volume of 77.35 million shares and mutual fund units. The market-cap on the premier bourse also fell to Taka 3,150 billion on Sunday from Taka 3,154 billion in the previous session.







The pharmaceuticals companies dominated the market with Beximco Pharma topping the chart with shares worth Taka 124 million changing hands, closely followed by Square Pharma, Eastern Insurance, Pioneer Insurance and Nahee Aluminum. Eastern Insurance was the day's best performer for the second straight session, posting a gain of 9.68 percent, while GQ Ball Pen Industries was the worst loser, losing 9.93 percent.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index- (CASPI) - losing 44 points to close at 11,514 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - falling 28 points to finish at 6,979.Of the issues traded, 30 gained, 49 declined and 82 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 3.17 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 68 million.









