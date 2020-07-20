DCCI urges for strong monitoring

As thousands of sellers and buyers gather at cattle markets, it could turn into a major cluster for coronavirus infections. -UNB



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Sunday urged authorities concerned to ensure strong monitoring on health safety issues in cattle market for the holy Eid-ul-Azha.





The chamber made the call at a webinar on "current law and order situation in the country and health safety issues in the Qurbani haat during upcoming Eid-ul Azha" in the city, said a press release.Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan joined the webinar as the chief guest while DCCI President Shams Mahmud moderated the meeting. Asaduzzaman Khan said the government is always committed to control law and order situation in a strong hand.





"Our police department is working hard. They have discharged their duties continuously during the lock down time. This year the challenge is new to us but we are ready to strongly monitor the cattle market but awareness among mass people will be much effective," he added. Shams Mahmud said during this challenging moment, maintaining wheel of life is one of the hardest tasks keeping health safe at the time. "





We are in such a crisis that if we imbed cattle markets in the country, it may spread Covid-19 and if we do not allow cattle market, it may cause a huge loss to the animal farmers. So, we need to balance this situation. In that case, 'Digital Haat' or digital cattle market would be a better option," he said.







But in the case of limited cattle market, he said, the organizers should be more cautious about health safety issues. Thanking the law enforcement agencies, Shams Mahmud said that they did a great humanitarian job especially in the lock-down situation. "





Over and above, law enforcing agencies need to be more active to maintain law and order situation under control during Eid time," he added. Chairman of the Bangladesh Tanners Association Md Shaheen Ahamed, former Vice President of FBCCI and President of the Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity Md Helal Uddin and President of e-CAB and Director of FBCCI Shomi Kaiser, among others, spoke on the occasion.





Md Shaheen Ahamed said that last year the market of leather, rawhide and sacrificial animals was of about Taka 40-thousand crore. But this year, due to Covid-19 pandemic the market transaction volume might come down, he added. "Despite it is hard to maintain health safety in the cattle market but we have no other alternative but to be aware," he added.





He also suggested imposing penalty if anyone does not wear mask. Md Helal Uddin suggested all to take several masks with them while buying animals from the cattle market. He thanked the government that prices of essential commodities were in control during locked down time.





Shomi Kaiser said e-commerce business has emerged a lot in Bangladesh during the lock-down situation. Before Covid-19 outbreak, 22 percent people under internet penetration bought goods using e-commerce which has been doubled during pandemic time, she added.





