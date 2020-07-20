IFC to help Bangladeshi companies, SMEs impacted by COVID-19

Nuzhat Anwar (L), IFC senior country officer for Bangladesh and Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director of The City Bank, sign agreement papers recently to provide financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporate companies affe



The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is providing a loan of up to $30 million to The City Bank Limited, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh, to provide financing for small and medium enterprises and corporate companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.





This is expected to help keep their doors open and preserve jobs, said a release on Sunday. According to World Bank's South Asia Economic Focus 2020, growth in the country is expected to slow down to 3 percent in FY20 with declining garment exports, lower private investment growth, and broader disruptions caused by the pandemic.The financing package is part of IFC's $8 billion global COVID-19 fast-track financing facility, which aims to help companies stay in business.





This investment comes under the Working Capital Solutions (WCS) programme of the COVID-19 response envelope, which provides $2 billion globally to emerging-market banks. This allows them to extend credit so firms can cover expenses and pay their employees. "IFC played a strong role in strengthening the foreign currency financing ability and offshore banking business of The City Bank," said Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director of The City Bank. "





We believe that the COVID-19 WCS fund has further strengthened our ability to meet our customers' foreign currency financing requirements in this pandemic where we have experienced contraction in foreign currency liquidity outside Bangladesh." he added.





Since 2017, IFC has been a shareholder of The City Bank, a long-standing client of IFC. This financing package will support working capital, trade finance and foreign exchange liquidity needs of sub-borrowers through The City Bank's offshore banking unit. "





Our experience from past crises has shown that keeping small and medium enterprises solvent is vital to saving jobs and limiting economic damage," said Wendy Werner, IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. "Through IFC's fast-track COVID-19 facility, we hope to support The City Bank to lend to businesses whose cash flows have been disrupted by the global outbreak."added the IFC official.





The International Development Association's Private Sector Window Blended Finance Facility is supporting IFC's WCS programme with a first-loss guarantee of up to $215 million in eligible countries, including Bangladesh. IFC-a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group-is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.





The IFC works in more than 100 countries, using capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2019, it invested more than $19 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.





