Deepika, Prabhas team up for pan-India sci-fi film



DeepikaPadukone has been signed as the leading lady opposite Prabhas in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's upcoming pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. On Sunday, the makers revealed they've roped in DeepikaPadukone. Prabhas and Deepika will be joining forces for the first time.





The project, which will also mark Deepika's Telugu debut, will go on the floors next year. Calling it an epic project, the makers had said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed. Meanwhile, Prabhas currently awaits the release of his upcoming project 'RadheShyam' with director Radha Krishna kumar. The film stars PoojaHegde as the leading lady. Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader.

