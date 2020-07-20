'Stranger Things' creators sued for copyright infringement



Popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things' creator duo Matt and Ross Duffer are sued over by a company-claiming the plot of the show was stolen from a screenplay called 'Totem.'







According to the lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in California federal court, Irish Rover Entertainment says that 'Stranger Things' allegedly copies a lot from 'Totem,' a screenplay written by Jeffrey Kennedy, including "plot, sequence, characters, theme, dialogue, mood, and setting, as well as copyrighted concept art." A similar lawsuit was filed in 2018.







A man claimed that the idea for 'Stranger Things' came from him, which he pitched to the Duffer brothers at a Tribeca film festival party. 'Stranger Things' was initially rejected by more than 30 television networks before Netflix picked it. The show went on to become one of the most watched title of the streaming service.







Leave Your Comments