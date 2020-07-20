Bryan Fuller hopeful about 'Hannibal' revival





Bryan Fuller, creator of the hit TV series 'Hannibal,' is hopeful that the show will be revived for a fourth season. NBC canceled the show in 2015 after three seasons, despite positive reviews.







All three seasons of the series recently started streaming on Netflix, sparking fan speculations. The cast and crew of the show, including Fuller as well as stars MadsMikkelsen and Hugh Dancy, came together for a special reunion over the weekend.





The conversation naturally turned to talks of a potential revival. Speaking on that particular subject, Fuller stated that at this point in time he's "very hopeful" that 'Hannibal' will return. Fuller stated, "The great thing about the idea that if we are going to be meeting [back up with Hannibal and Will] and it takes five, six, seven years or what have you, that's just how long they've been on the lam. Then the story picks up from that point. And we'll adapt."





