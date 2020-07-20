Dwayne Bravo joins 'Wind of Change'



As always, the private TV channel Gaan Bangla TV has appeared with the new season of Wind of Change, which has created a platform for international musicians to exhibit their artistry to our people, an exceptional song event for Eid entertainment.





Cricketer Dwayne James John Bravo will be the special surprise this season. Managing Director and CEO of the One More Zero Group and Gaan Bangla Television, Taposh wrote on Facebook that TAPOSH featuring DJ BRAVO coming Soon.





