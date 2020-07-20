Adhora's poem in Robi's voice



Music-lovers always seen Robi Chowdhury as a singer. He enthralled the audience by his performances. For the first time, his fans will hear poem in voice of their favorite singer Robi Chowdhury. Lyrical poet of present generation Adhora Jahan written a poem titled "Samoyik Durottwer Pongtimala" in voice of Robi where there is a story of present time. Basically there is expression of not to get love rather than it creates more depth of adore.





While talking about giving voice in Adhora's poem for the first time Robi Chowdhury said, "KalNagini was one of my favorite songs. I presented the song in poetic rhythm. But that is not say recitation.





I never got the opportunity to recite poem. But to keep request from Adhora, I recited her written poem for the first time. I have liked the poem. For this reason, I have recited the poem with keen interest. My fans and poem-lovers can give their judgment about my recitation. I wish success for Adhora's new poem."





AdhoraJahan said, "When I was the student of Class-V I felt love on respected poet Abul Hossain Khokon's poem Mehedi Pata. After hearing that poem, I became a poem-lover and started to read poems. That poem was fully involved with my poem "Samoyik Durottwer Pongtimala" and he also shot video of our presentation.







My childhood favorite singer Robi Chowdhury also increased my inspiration to make this. I am grateful to him for reciting my written poem in his voice. This poem will be released today on Adhora's own YouTube channel, Adhora Creation."





Meanwhile, recently released Robi Chowdhury rendered a song titled 'JatiyoBeyadob' on Robi's own YouTube channel has created hype among the music-lovers. Robi himself has composed the song. Robi's own composed new song titled 'Mir Jafor-er Bongsho Tumi Razakar-er Bon' will be released in Eid. Therefore, four duet songs with Shakila Sharma, Fahmida Nabi, Shorolipi and Jojo are also scheduled to release, Robi also said.







