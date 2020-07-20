

Actor ShahnazKhushi's car was involved in a near-fatal accident Friday morning while she was going to the shooting of an Eid drama in Pubail. The car was severely damaged in the collision. ShahnazKhushi was on her way to Pubail to shoot a drama series of SagarJahan for the coming Eid-ul-Adha.





She returned to acting after four months through this drama. ChanchalChowdhury, AKM Hasan, Arfan Ahmed, AparnaGhosh and Tanzika Amin are also starring in 'Noshu Villain Ashol Villain' drama series.







The shooting of this series started on Thursday. ShahnazKhushi had an accident on the way to the shooting on the second day.Referring to the time of the accident, ShahnazKhushi said, "My driver stopped the car when he saw the cargo coming from the opposite direction.





There was a truck behind my car. On the way to Pubail, near Majukhan Bazar my car was hit. The front of my car was pushed in from the driver's side and I think that the truck coming from the opposite direction would have gone over my vehicle if there wasn't a truck behind us."







ShahnazKhushi added, "The driver leaped to the left side seat due to the collision to avoid getting hit. I was sitting in the back seat. If there were others with me then it would have been a fatal accident. I wouldn't have survived if it wasn't a miracle! I still can't believe I'm alive, I'm fine!"

Leave Your Comments