SI Tutul,Tariq Anam judges at DIYFF



A new film festival of Bangladesh is starting amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Its name is 'Dhaka International Youth Film Festival' (DIYFF). And the two judges of that festival is senior actor Tariq Anam Khan and musician SI Tutul. Apart from Bangladesh, judges from Canada, Iran, Turkey, Nepal, Macedonia and India will also be involved. That is what the chairman of the festival committee AnanyaRuma said.





Keeping in mind the reality of the disaster, the first event of the festival is for three days, from 29 to 31 July. All activities will be held on an online platform.It is organized by 'Step for Cinema', a platform for young filmmakers.





According to the concerned, 656 films from 45 countries have already been submitted to take part in the festival. Films selected from the submissions from different languages, countries and cultures will be nominated for screening at the festival. A group of young directors from Bangladesh, India and Iran are involved in the nomination process.





Held for the first time, the festival will feature awards in a total of eight categories, including best film. In addition, a renowned director of Bangladesh will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.





In addition to film screenings and award ceremonies, one of the highlights of the festival is the virtual seminars and discussion meetings with the participation of young and old producers. These will be directed by producers ShamimAkhtar, ShabnamFerdousi and Sadia Khalid Riti.





Apart from Step for Cinema's website and Facebook page, all the events of the festival can be seen on the Audience Reader Forum, Chintasala, London-based Bangla newspaper Banglamail Online, Friday Theater and Tourist Club Bangladesh's Facebook page.

