After 4 months Fahmida Nabi returns home



Thousands of people around the world were stranded abroad due to the outbreak of corona. Day after day people stayed away from their motherland and family. Gradually everything is becoming normal. Different countries resumed air travel again. As a result, many stranded people are able to return home.





Popular Bangladeshi singer Fahmida Nabi has been on the list stranded. She returned to the country after being stuck in London for four and a half months. As soon as she returned, she expressed her feelings to the media, "I have reached my motherland! I am very happy."Fahmida Nabi flew from Dhaka on February 26 this year to spend time with her only daughter Anmol. It was said that she would return to the country in March.







But since then the corona virus has started spreading in the world. As it became more and more critical, the whole world was cut off from communication. So she never got a chance to return to the country. Finally, as the situation improved, she was able to return to the country on July 18.





Fahmida Nabi said, 'I went to spend time with my daughter. I got stuck because of Corona. Of course, it would not have been so bad if I had not been confined at home. On the one hand, I have been in home quarantine for almost four and a half months. I was relieved or at peace with my child." She added, "I want to make my life anew and sing songs."

