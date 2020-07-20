'Irrfan Khan's Letter' released



The cultural arena has come to a standstill in the lockdown situation, but creativity has not stopped. Saiful Islam Jarnal, Shariful Islam and HeeraChowdhury, three faces known in the culture arena of Dhaka, created a new type of audio-visual narrative titled 'Irfan Khan's Letter'.







This has been released on the YouTube channel of 'JongliHawa'. This is their second attempt. Their first production Monirul Islam's poem 'Magoj' received much appreciation and great response.







'Irrfan Khan's Letter' is dedicated to cancer-stricken actor Humayun Ahmed and Andrew Kishore as well as their fans and well-wishers with the idea of a poem written by cancer-stricken actor Irrfan Khan.





Irrfan Ali Khan (January 7, 1967 - April 29, 2020). The Indian actor was known as Irrfan Khan or simply Irrfan, who is acclaimed not only in Indian cinema but also in British and American cinema. In his 30 years of acting career, this powerful actor of Indian films has won numerous awards including National Film Awards, Asian Film Awards, Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.





The cause of death of this short-lived artist is also terminal cancer. The poem has been written by Irfan Ali Khan which has been translated by Titas Mahmud and recitation done by HeeraChowdhury. The music and filing has been done by Shariful Islam and Saiful Islam Jarnal respectively.





