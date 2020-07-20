BD supports UAE



Bangladesh has extended its support to the UAE's candidature for the post of the president in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).





"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lent Bangladesh's support to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday when its candidate Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak sought support in this regard over phone," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told media.





He said Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak made the phone call to the prime minister in the afternoon and sought angladesh's support to his candidature in the IUCN president post.The IUCN election will take place in the World Conservation Congress to be held in the French capital of Paris from January 13-14 in 20 21.





The IUCN (officially International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources) is an international organization working in the field of nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources.





Established in 1948, IUCN has a membership of over 140 0 governmental and non-governmental organizations. It was previously called the International Union for the Protection of Nature (1948-1956) and the World Conservation Union (1990 -20 0 8).







