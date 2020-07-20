UK Labour Party calls for China sanctions over Uighur persecution

Uighurs and their supporters march to the United Nations to protest in New York, on March 15, 20 18. -AP



The UK's main opposition party has called for sanctions on Chinese officials over the persecution of the country's Uighur Muslim minority.Speaking to Sky News, the Labour Party's Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said new "Magnitsky Act"-style legislation introduced by the government should be used against human rights abusers, reports The New Arab.





"There's one thing that the government could do in relation to helping the Uighur people at the moment and that is to freeze the assets of any of the Chinese officials involved in those human rights abuses over in China," Nandy said. "We've got new legislation now, we've been pushing the government to do that for two years. The UK should not be a haven for people who abuse human rights overseas."





Nandy's proposal was dismissed by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who said that sacntions cannot be imposed "willy nilly". Speaking on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show, Raab said: "It is clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on, which is why in Geneva at the UN we raised this with 27 partners ... to call out the government of China for its human rights abuses of the Uighurs, also of Hong Kong."





China, meanwhile, has warned that any action against Beijing would prompt a response."We never believe in unilateral sanctions. We believe the UN is the authority, has the authority to impose sanctions.





If the UK government goes that far to impose sanctions on any individuals in China, China will certainly make a resolute response to it," China's ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming told the BBC."I think the UK should have its own independent foreign policy rather than dance to the tune of the Americans like what happened to Huawei," he added.





