Indian President mourns death of BD President's brother

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind



Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has mourned the death of his Bangladesh counterpart President Abdul Hamid's younger brother Md. Abdul Hye.





In a condolence message to Abdul Hamid on July 17, the Indian President said, ''I deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of your brother Mr. Md. Abdul Hye.''





''As a valiant Muktijoddha and an educationist, his immense contribution towards the liberation of Bangladesh and its socio-economic development, will always be remembered,'' he added. ''In this moment of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.







Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' said Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. President Abdul Hamid's younger brother Abdul Hye died of Covid-19 infection at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 1:45 am on Friday. He was 67.



