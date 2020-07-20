Two arrested under Digital Security Act



Capital's Khilgaon police have arrested two persons in a lawsuit filed under the Digital Security Act on charges of spreading propaganda on social media against former secretary of the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division Mohammad Kamal Uddin Talukdar and his family.





The arrestees are Moshiur Rahman alias Nilu Talukdar (33) and Khairul Islam alias Mamun Talukdar (35). Both were nabbed on Sunday. Nilu Talukdar was arrested form capital's Mirpur while Mamun Talukdar from Shariatpur. Mohammad Farukul Alam, officer-in-charge of the Khilgaon Police Station confirmed the arrest of the two to The Asian Age and said. ''We are checking their mobile phones and they will be produced in the court tomorrow (Monday).''





Mohammad Nazim Uddin Talukdar, the younger brother of the former secretary and the chairman of Narayanpur Union Parishad in Bhedarganj under Shariatpur district filed the case with Khilgaon Police Station on July 18 under Digital Security Act.



The plaintiff mentioned in the FIR, ''On July 18, after logging in my facebook ID I found that some facebookers are spreading propaganda and rumors against my elder brother and former secretary of the Rural Development and Co-operatives Division Mohammad Kamal Uddin Talukdar, his wife Sharmin Sultana and my family members.''



''The propaganda and rumors have been spreading from IDs-- Narayanpur Union Nobo Awami League, Junayed Hossen, Md Devid, Riya Moni,'' he added.



Mohammad Nazim Uddin Talukdar also mentioned in the FIR that, ''Moshiur Rahman Nilu Talukdar and Khairul Islam alias Mamun Talukdar of Putia village in Bhedarganj Upazila of Shriatpur in association with some unidentified people might have involved in the foul play by using the above mentioned IDs. They are using objectionable pictures too to malign images of my family.''



The plaintiff also alleged in the case that the accused were threatening his daughter on facebook. While talking to The Asian Age, Mohammad Nazim Uddin Talukdar said, ''The accused have been spreading different fictitious stories and unexpected pictures on social media involving my elder brother Mohammad Kamal Uddin Talukdar and his wife to humiliate us in the society.''





