RAB shuts down Shahabuddin hospital after raid over unapproved COVID-19 tests





The RAB has shut down Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan over a series of irregularities after a raid amid allegations that it has been running unauthorised COVID-19 tests.





The Rapid Action Battalion, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, arrested two people during the raid from 3pm to 11pm on Sunday.



The arrestees are Assistant Director Abul Hasnat and Store Keeper Shahriz Kabir.



“We are preparing a case,” RAB spokesman Ashik Billah told bdnews24.com and added they were waiting for all the patients to leave so that they can seal the hospital off.



Ashik said they found nine types of irregularities in the hospital, including issuance of coronavirus reports without approved tests.



Hasnat, speaking to the media during the arrest, admitted to running tests with Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s rapid test kits experimentally.



The government denied Gonoshasthaya approval for the kits saying they have failed to produce desired results in trials.



Sarwoer said the Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital or SMCH sent samples to other labs for coronavirus test, but gave the results in its own pads as if the hospital itself ran the tests, which is illegal.





The other irregularities done by the hospital include admission of coronavirus-negative patients by giving them positive test results, and continuing operations after its licence expired a year ago.



The RAB also found surgical equipment that expired 10 years ago in the hospital’s operation theatre, and out of date and unauthorised drugs.



The hospital was using disposable medical equipment more than once for surgery, the RAB said.



Speaking to bdnews24.com, SMCH Chairman Mohammed Shahabuddin said not all the allegations against the hospital were true.



Shahabuddin said the pandemic delayed the submission of papers for licence renewal. “The RAB didn’t check all the papers,” he said.



The hospital is ready to face legal action, but doctors do “many things to save lives”, according to the chairman.



“I‘m ready to go to jail. I haven’t fled after the raid. I am at my office,” he said, condemning the arrest of Hasnat.



“All my achievements have been ruined,” he added.





--- bdnews24.com



