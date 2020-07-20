'100pc electricity coverage in Mujib Barsha'



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday said every house would be brought under electricity facility by ensuring cent percent coverage of power during the Mujib Barsha.





"We have already brought 97 percent people under electricity coverage and the remaining population will be provided with power by December this year," he said this at a meeting on implementation progress of development projects of ADP under the power division between July 2019 and June 2020.





The state minister joined the meeting through a video conference from his residence and said in the current situation the Annual Development Programme (ADP) implementation rate is 94.40 percent.





"We have to work sincerely to ensure cent percent implementation of projects of the ADP in the financial year 2020-2021," he said, adding that the allocation was Taka 24,626.658 crore against 104 projects under the ADP in the fiscal year 2019-2020 and the implementation rate was 94.40 percent.





There are 87 projects under the ADP in 2020-2021, of which 34 projects fall on high priority list, 26 projects on medium priority list and 27 projects on low priority list of the finance ministry, Nasrul said.





Among others, Power Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed, Chairman of BPDB Md Belayet Hossain, Chairman of BREB Major General (Retd) Moin Uddin and Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain were present at the online meeting, while heads of concerned organizations also joined.





Leave Your Comments