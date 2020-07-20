'UK should hand over Tarique Rahman'



State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam has said the United Kingdom should hand over BNP acting chief Tarique Rahman, convicted war criminal Chowdhury Mueen Uddin and others to Bangladesh immediately as British Home Secretary Priti Patel calls to ban foreign criminals. The State Minister tweeted on Sunday conveying his message tagging relevant persons, reports UNB.





British Home Secretary Patel says they will ban foreign criminals from Britain if they have been jailed for more than a year as she unveiled UK's new points-based immigration system from January 1, reports Daily Mail.s

