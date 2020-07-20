'BNP spreading anti-state propaganda'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP leaders still are out to spread anti-state propaganda even during the global crisis of Covid-19 pandemic instead of playing responsible role. He came up with remarks in a video message on contemporary issues from his official residence in the city on Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "It is again proven that BNP believes in politics of conspiracy at home and abroad. Instead of playing responsible role during the global coronavirus pandemic, BNP leaders are hatching anti-state conspiracy."







It is the politics of BNP to spread propaganda against the people by beating drums of falsehood, he added."BNP is becoming isolated from people and being irrelevant in politics day by day as they are taking stance against the country's interest while making anti-government acts," he said.









