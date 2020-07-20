Assistant director of SMCH, two others arrested

A mobile court, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, conducted a drive at Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital (SMCH) on Sunday. -Zahidul Islam



Three people, including an assistant director of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital (SMCH), were detained on charges of conducting unauthorized antibody tests on patients to detect Covid-19 and test report forgery.





The law enforcers also found evidence of fake COVID-19 test reports, which were made without testing samples, in the private facility during the operation on Sunday. A mobile court, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, conducted a drive in the afternoon and found the anomalies, said Lt Col Ashique Billah, Rab's Legal and Media Wing director.





Ashique Billah said the SMCH authorities started Covid-19 tests with the unauthorized kits since April and also provided Covid-19 reports without testing samples. They also admitted Covid-19 negative people at the hospital, issuing fake reports claiming they were Covid-19 positive, the Rab official said.







Besides, Rab also found date expired medical and surgery equipment in the operation theatre, as well as unauthorized medicine during the drive, he said.On July 12, the DGHS suspended Covid-19 testing approval of Shahabuddin Medical College and four other healthcare service providers as those did not have any RT-PCR labs.





Leave Your Comments