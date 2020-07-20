Covid-19 paralyzes tourism sector

From left to right: Dr Wahid Uddin Mahmud, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, Dr Atiur Rahman, Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled, Ahsan H. Mansur and Dr Zahid Hussain



The outbreak of Covid 19 has caused losses of nearly 14 thousand crore taka to Bangladesh's tourism sector, relevant sources have informed. The livelihood of four million people has come under threat for this reason. 1.5 crore people are dependent on these four million people.





As a result the gloomy status of the tourism sector will affect the country's economy to look at the point in broad terms. In Bangladesh, thousands of people engaged with the tourism sector in the hill districts of Bandarban and Rangamati have lost their jobs and passing a very hard time with their families without regular income.





The briskness at the local handicraft shops, tourists-carrying transports, and all shops in hill districts have become quiet. People who depend on this sector for their livelihood are finding it tough to sustain themselves.Over fifty hotels, motels and resorts in Bandarban remained closed down since March throughout the lockdown period, leaving the owners to face massive losses everyday.





Generally, almost 50 thousand tourists visit Bandarban everyday and leave the district, said sources associated with the tourism turf adding that they have lunch at different hotels here which have been shut down after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.





In Bandarban, there are 5,500 residential hotel seats for tourists all of which have been vacant for last three months.Hundreds of local transport workers in Bandarban have become unemployed because of Covid 19 pandemic.All of 200 tourist boats are sitting idle without tourists for longer than three months.





The hotel staff and their families have been undergoing a highly troublesome time without money and earnings for last three months due to the spread of coronavirus. Owners of hotels and resorts were compelled to terminate their employees as there were no tourists. Their business has got into deep crisis and it is totally uncertain when things will come back to a normal situation.





More than 2,000 tourists visit different sites in Rangamati daily during February to June, local tourism entrepreneurs said who added that tourists' rush generally goes down at the beginning of rainy season.Everyday more than two hundred buses enter Rangamati with tourists which have come to a halt. Identical circumstances are prevailing on other tourist spots too including Kuakata, Sreemangal and Sylhet.





RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, who is also Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism, said to The Asian Age that a special task force should be constituted to recover the country's tourism sector. At the same time businessmen who are directly associated with tourism trade should be assisted with loans on easier terms and conditions, he further said.





Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud told The Asian Age, "Tourism sector is a very important thing for Bangladesh's economy. The government should take special care of this sector to help it recover from the current woes and to sustain the people's livelihood who depend on this sector for their bread and butter."





Bangladesh Bank's former Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman said to The Asian Age, "It will take time for the tourism sector to recover because people will not visit the tourist spots until the panic over coronavirus is mitigated. However, the people whose income has been heavily affected can be helped with working capital so that they can restart their business when the situation becomes normal."





Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI), told The Asian Age, "A lot of people have become jobless in the tourism sector because of the coronavirus pandemic. The government should come up with necessary aid to help out these people and to save this sector."





Dr Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist of World Bank, Dhaka Office, said to The Asian Age, "It is essential to do something for the people who have lost their source of earnings because of Covid 19. We cannot recover our economy from hazards if we cannot rehabilitate the masses who have been hit hard financially by the spread of coronavirus."





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled told The Asian Age, "The tourist spots will not become vibrant again until the contagion of coronavirus is totally gone. However, the government has the responsibility to take care of this sector and impart required support to this sector so that it can flourish again."





Leave Your Comments