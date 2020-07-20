Zahid distributes Tk 2.5 crore to sports personalities

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP (left) handing over Cheque of money to a sports personality during cheque distribution ceremony at National Sports Council (NSC) on Sunday. -Collected



After distributing Tk one crore to 1,000 athletes affected by the corona virus, State Minister for Youth and Sports and National Sports Council (NSC) Chairman Zahid Ahsan Russell MP gave around TK 2.5 crore to athletes, sports organizers, referees, umpires, sports journalists and people involved in sports across the country.





The state minister handed over Cheques of money to officials of Dhaka and several district sports bodies in the meeting room of the NSC on Sunday noon. A committee constituted by the NSC selected 45 helpless sports personalities from each district and 10 from each division.





"We are distributing cheques worth Tk 2.5 crore to 6 divisional and 64 district sports bodies. All these initiatives have been successfully implemented with the sincerity and direction of sports-loving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I sincerely thank the Prime Minister. I assure you that the government's humanitarian assistance program will continue. "State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP said.





Youth and Sports Secretary Akhter Hossain, Secretary of the National Sports Council Masud Karim and other senior officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports were present during cheque distribution ceremony.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP is lauded for his generosity shown towards the hapless athletes as well as the poor people. The Ministry of Youth and Sports has already provide 10,000 taka each to country's 1000 needy athletes from 27 federations who are facing financial crisis in the wake of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak countrywide.







The National Sports Council also gave TK 9 lakh to three organizations of Bangladesh sports journalists. The sports organizations will distribute money among the unemployed and indigent sports journalists as they see fit.





Out of TK 9 lakh being given to the three organizations of sports journalists, TK 4 lakh has been handed over for the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), TK 3 lakh for the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) and TK 250,000 for the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Community (BSJC).





The State Minister, standing beside the helpless, has provided financial assistance to the athletes hit hard by coronavirus. He has raised more funds for the athletes of the grassroots level. Not only that the State Minister also extended his helping hand to the poor people of his locality from his own fund.





Earlier, the government has allotted Tk 30 million as humanitarian aid for 150 distressed athletes in the country. State Minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Zahid Ahsan Russell has already handed over the cheques of humanitarian aid for the athletes on behalf of National Sports Council and Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan Foundation. State Minister said they have also provided aid to over 600 athletes.



The allotted money was handed over to the root level athletes as per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. State Minister also informed that they have been working to provide Tk 24,000 to each of 1,150 athletes in one year from Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan Foundation.







