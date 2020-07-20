Nine Tigers back in training for first time since March

Bangladesh senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim captured during net session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur on Sunday. -BCB



Nine Bangladesh national cricketers have returned to action for the first time post-lockdown as they started one-to-one training sessions on Sunday following the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s latest guidelines. The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur has reopened on Saturday to host cricketers' individual training for the first time since March.





Mr. dependable Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun started individual practice on Sunday from 9 am while pacer Shafiul Islam has started from 11:15 am. Senior cricketers Mushfiqur Rahim practiced batting for one hour after running for 25 minutes at 9 am at BCB Academy ground.





Mohammad Mithun who started the first day practice with batting and finished with running seemed uncomfortable during running after four-month gap. At the end of the practice, Mithun frankly admitted it but also said gradually everything will return to normal.







"Today (Sunday), after 4 long months, we have the opportunity to practice in the open air. That's what I've been doing in a closed room for so long. Now after a long time batting in the open sky again, running seems a little difficult. Even then I was able to run after many days, I also had the opportunity to bat indoors.





It may take a while to get everything back to normal. But I hope to get everything back as before." Mithun told media after practice. "I was unable to run for a long time during the lockdown. I tried on the stairs of my home, but it was risky for the knees. This is the first time I ran a long time- 30 minutes," pacer Shafiul Islam said.







Meanwhile, Fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed trained at Sylhet. All-rounder Mahadi Hasan and wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan started practice at Khulna while Nayeem Hasan was denied to train in Chattogram due to rain.





Earlier left hand opener Imrul Kayes unofficially returned to individual practice at SBNCS on Saturday after being under house arrest for 4 months due to coronavirus. He is officially scheduled to practice in Mirpur today.





Photographers and reporters only covered the practice of cricketers but they were not able to enter the ground. BCB earlier notified to journalists, nothing can be done other than just taking pictures and video footage. Considering avoiding health risks media workers have been told not to speak with cricketers in the field.







Even BCB did not allow any groundsmen inside the ground. BCB allowed only one local trainer Tushar Kanti for each cricketer.A total of nine cricketers will use the facilities and the venues of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) across the country to do their individual training.





Earlier BCB confirmed that Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mahadi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan and Syed Khaled showed their interest to use the ground for their practice session as per BCB rules.





The nine players are training at four venues-Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Mirur, Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) and Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna.SBNC hosted its last cricket activity on March 16 when a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match took place. Since then, the venue was fully locked due to the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.





