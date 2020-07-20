Overnight rains lead to waterlogging in Dhaka





Torrential monsoon rain from Sunday midnight to Monday morning has swamped many parts of the capital, disrupting people’s movement and triggering traffic chaos.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department, 63mm of rain was recorded in the capital from 6am to 9am. Besides, 19 mm of rain was recorded in the last 24 hours till 6am today, said meteorologist Omar Faruk.





Many streets, lanes and by-lanes in the capital went under ankle to knee- deep water.

People, mainly office-goers and others who went out of home for various works, found themselves in trouble in the morning due to waterlogging and traffic jam.





Md Ashraf, operation manager of Alif Paribahan, said Mirpur-10 to Gulchakkar, Sewrapara, Kazipara part of Begum Rokeya Sarani, Agargaon crossing, Bijoy Sarani crossing, Kalabagan, Asad Gate on Mirpur have been inundated.

Shantinagar, Mowchak crossing, Kakrail also witnessed the similar situation, said traffic inspector Md Asad, who was on-duty at Shantinagar.





He said a number of vehicles remained stranded at different city streets due to water logging since morning.

According to a Met office media release, light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Rajshahi and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Dhaka and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.





Due to active monsoon, all maritime ports of Bangladesh have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3.

Rain or thunder showers are likely to continue over the next two days.

